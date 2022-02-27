COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Gertrude J. Bienemann, 99, of Waverly, died Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Richard George Jacobs, 83, of Greene, died February 23, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center, Waverly. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Homes.
Robert W. “Bob” Murray, 81, of Independence, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.
Vera Evelyn Sevcik, 98, of Clutier, died Thursday, February 24, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Shirley Strien, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at Parkers Place in Parkersburg. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.