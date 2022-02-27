 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Gertrude J. Bienemann, 99, of Waverly, died Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Richard George Jacobs, 83, of Greene, died February 23, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center, Waverly. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Homes.

Robert W. “Bob” Murray, 81, of Independence, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.

Vera Evelyn Sevcik, 98, of Clutier, died Thursday, February 24, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Shirley Strien, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at Parkers Place in Parkersburg. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Tags

