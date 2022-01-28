 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Waterloo— Duane G. Kuenstling, 73, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Winthrop— Kathy A. Steffen, 67, of Winthrop, died Monday, January 24, 2022. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

