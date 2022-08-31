 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Larry Gehrls, 42, of Marion, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids.

Evelyn Jean Johnson (Meyer), 82, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Grand JiVante care center in Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.

Bennie “Ben” Stickley, 82, of Gilbertville died on August 30, 2022 at Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Iowa Cremation.

Brenda S. Nabholz, 65, of Winthrop died Monday, August 29, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop.

Barbara “Toni” Straw, 83, of Waterloo died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

