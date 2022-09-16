 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Richard Thomas Huss, 93, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society, Cedar Rapids.

John G. Lehs, 94, of Independence, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.

Kathryn L. Ratliff, 81, of Independence, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.

