COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Thressa E. Conner, 77, of Maynard, died Thursday afternoon, November 17, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard.
Wilma P. Fischels, 89, of Jesup, died Saturday, November 19, at the Buchanan County Health Center. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Ronald Duane Forde, 80, of Toledo, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at his home in rural Toledo. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Elisabeth Arlene Marks, 81, of Allison, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Unity Point – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services.
