COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Ronald Brandt, 84, of Ackley, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at CedarStone Senior Living in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Inc. of Iowa Falls.

Donald C. “Don” Fairbanks, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Alicia D. Jones, 40, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park.

Charles E. Maness, 71, of Arlington, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington.

Dan Ward, 62, of Monti, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.

Phyllis J. Wirtz, 91, of Hampton, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility, Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.

