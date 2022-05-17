 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Ella Elaine Epperson, 94, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at ProMedica (Manor Care) Skilled Nursing Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Thomas Eugene Minert, 74, of Brownsville, Minn, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Arrangements: Fullerton Funeral Home.

Rose M. Nielson, of Independence, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at ABCM Nursing and Rehab Center of Independence – West Campus. Arrangements: White Funeral Home in Independence.

