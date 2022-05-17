COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Ella Elaine Epperson, 94, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at ProMedica (Manor Care) Skilled Nursing Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Thomas Eugene Minert, 74, of Brownsville, Minn, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Arrangements: Fullerton Funeral Home.
Rose M. Nielson, of Independence, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at ABCM Nursing and Rehab Center of Independence – West Campus. Arrangements: White Funeral Home in Independence.
