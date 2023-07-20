Holly A. Cameron, 71, of Independence, IA died on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at her home in rural Independence. Arrangements: The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home and Crematory.
Judy Miller, 82, of Ankeny, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Bridges of Ankeny Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Greene.
Nancy Dianne Schreiber, 82, of Cedar Falls, died on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Western Home Thuesen Cottage in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Holly Marie Trebon, 65, of Independence, IA, died Monday, July 17, 2023. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
