 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

David F. Christian, 75, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Creekside Legacy Cottages, Grundy Center. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Ruth M. Cuvelier, 99, of Dumont, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility, Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Dumont.

Marilyn J. Rummel, 87, of Maynard, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Strawberry Point Lutheran Home, Strawberry Point. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the viral 'moisture sandwich' trend help dry skin?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News