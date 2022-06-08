 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Gerald “Jerry” Ralph Huffman, 68, of Waverly, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Donald R. Vandersee, 90, of Fayette, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard.

