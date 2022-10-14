COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Patricia A. “Pat” Bergstrom, 82, of Garnavillo, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services, Locke at Tower Park.
Wanda Mae Bristow, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 11, 2022 at Ravenwood Specialty Care. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Gina Rose (Pirillo) Euans Forbes, 63, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Marianne Miller, 85, of Ackley, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Grand JiVante, Ackley. Arrangements: Linn's Funeral Home Ackley Chapel.
Velma E. Riggins, 95, of Iowa Falls, died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.