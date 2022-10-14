 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Patricia A. “Pat” Bergstrom, 82, of Garnavillo, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services, Locke at Tower Park.

Wanda Mae Bristow, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 11, 2022 at Ravenwood Specialty Care. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Gina Rose (Pirillo) Euans Forbes, 63, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Marianne Miller, 85, of Ackley, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Grand JiVante, Ackley. Arrangements: Linn's Funeral Home Ackley Chapel.

Velma E. Riggins, 95, of Iowa Falls, died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.

