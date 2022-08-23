 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Edward Ray “Ed” Albert, 58, of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Roger O. Brimmer, 78, of Center Point, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.

Curtis L. Sebekow, 67, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel Reinbeck.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Stop spam text messages for good with these tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News