COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Edward Ray “Ed” Albert, 58, of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Roger O. Brimmer, 78, of Center Point, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Curtis L. Sebekow, 67, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel Reinbeck.
