Pacific Bukuru, 25, of Tama, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 in Ottumwa, Iowa. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Paula Hoyer, 74, of Waterloo, IA passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family. Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service assisting with arrangements.
Barbara “Barb” Jean St. John Durnil, 83, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Friendship Village. Arrangements: Locke on 4th
Phillip John Kauten Jr. — 76, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa, surrounded by family. Arrangements by Locke on 4th.
Evelyn “Jean” Buss, 87, of Waterloo, died Friday, August 18, 2023, at Ravenwood Specialty Care. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
