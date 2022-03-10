 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Marvin Ben Adolphs, 80, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Bickford Cottages, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg.

Alta Mae Kasel, 98, of Charles City, died Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Stacyville Nursing Home. Arrangements: Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home.

Thomas Vaughn, 61, of Alden, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.

