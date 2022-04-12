COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Howard D. Cakerice, 86, of Eldora, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Waterloo. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel, Eldora.
Thomas L. “Tom” Corcoran, 87, of Fairbank, died April 10, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Beverly Rose Crawford, 75, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
James “Jim” Paul Kastli, 82, of Fairbank, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Arrangements: Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Jim E. Miller, 91, of Grundy Center, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Arlington Place. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.
Lena F. Naylor, 79, of Independence, formally of Fayette, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.