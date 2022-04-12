COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Howard D. Cakerice, 86, of Eldora, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Waterloo. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel, Eldora.

Thomas L. “Tom” Corcoran, 87, of Fairbank, died April 10, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Beverly Rose Crawford, 75, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

James “Jim” Paul Kastli, 82, of Fairbank, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Arrangements: Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.

Jim E. Miller, 91, of Grundy Center, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Arlington Place. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.

Lena F. Naylor, 79, of Independence, formally of Fayette, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.