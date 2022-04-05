 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Don Clay, 94, formerly of Hampton, died March 22, 2022, at Cedar Ridge Village Care Facility in West Des Moines. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.

Priscilla Anne Meyermann, 71, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

David L. Morgan, 84, of Arlington, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home—Arlington.

