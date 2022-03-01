 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Terry “Rock and Roll” Hicks, 68, of Waverly, died Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes.

Paul Papenheim, 74, of New Hampton, died Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. Arrangements; Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, New Hampton.

Carolyn Ann Thompson, 71, of Greene, died Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Valley View Nursing Home, Greene. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Greene.

