COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Linda Dianne Hughes (Block), 73, of Tripoli, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Iowa Cremation Service.

Janet M. Laures, 87, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 7, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Wilda “Maxine” Maynard, 93, died January 6, 2022, at Prairie Hills in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.

Brian Joseph Phillips, 56, of Waterloo, formerly of Chicago, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Freda R. Westcott, 92, of Oelwein, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

