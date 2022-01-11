 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Glenn Darrell Cyphers, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Mercy-One Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Vivian I. Petrik, 88, of Oelwein, died Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

