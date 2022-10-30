 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Norman W. “Andy” Anderson, 91, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Steven Carl Newman, 77, of Elk Run Heights, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

Helen L. Olejniczak, 105 of Charles City, died Friday October 28, 2022 at Floyd County Medical Center. Arrangements: Fullerton Hage Funeral Home, Charles City.

Dave Rainey, 93, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Robert “Bob” Sanders, 82, of Sheffield, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Sheffield.

