COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Norman W. “Andy” Anderson, 91, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Steven Carl Newman, 77, of Elk Run Heights, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Helen L. Olejniczak, 105 of Charles City, died Friday October 28, 2022 at Floyd County Medical Center. Arrangements: Fullerton Hage Funeral Home, Charles City.
Dave Rainey, 93, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Robert “Bob” Sanders, 82, of Sheffield, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Sheffield.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.