Anita Busta, 94, of Fort Atkinson, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.
Merle “Chappie” W. Chaplin, 99, of Iowa Falls, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Arrangements: Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
Colleen Adel Crow, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Lorna Gipp, 69 of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, formerly of Decorah, died her home. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.
Curtis L. Grandinette, 70, of Oelwein, died Thursday morning, May 18, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Nancy A. Habinck, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke on 4th in Waterloo.
Marian Lucille Lindberg, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Roy Robbins, 76, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Carl Eugene Zeller, 84, of Walker, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.