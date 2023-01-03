COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Tommy “Tom” D. Brunko, 80, of Washburn, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Lora Jane Hanson, 91, of Hampton, formerly of Dumont, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hampton.
Terence G. "Terry" Peacock, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Marian L. Ryden, 71, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 15, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Shoreline, Corpus Christi, TX. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Larry Shortau, 68, of Tripoli, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Richard W. Wolf, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
