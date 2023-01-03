 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Tommy “Tom” D. Brunko, 80, of Washburn, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

Lora Jane Hanson, 91, of Hampton, formerly of Dumont, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hampton.

Terence G. "Terry" Peacock, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Marian L. Ryden, 71, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 15, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Shoreline, Corpus Christi, TX. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

Larry Shortau, 68, of Tripoli, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

Richard W. Wolf, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

