COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Louis MacDougall, 86, of Waverly, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Virginia A. “Jenny” Roete, 91, of Oelwein, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Richard E. Shepherd Jr., 82, of Oelwein, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Glenn Wehrkamp, 95, of Waverly, formerly of Hartley, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.