COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Louis MacDougall, 86, of Waverly, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Virginia A. “Jenny” Roete, 91, of Oelwein, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Richard E. Shepherd Jr., 82, of Oelwein, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Glenn Wehrkamp, 95, of Waverly, formerly of Hartley, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

