COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jeremy Iriarte, 33, of Nashua, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at Floyd County Memorial Hospital, Charles City. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel, Nashua.
Paula Rae Larson, 75, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Parker Place, Parkersburg. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Berneta Jean Peterson, 90, of Dumont, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Thelma Willems, 96, of Ackley, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Grand JiVante, Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.