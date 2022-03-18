 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jeremy Iriarte, 33, of Nashua, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at Floyd County Memorial Hospital, Charles City. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel, Nashua.

Paula Rae Larson, 75, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Parker Place, Parkersburg. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Berneta Jean Peterson, 90, of Dumont, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Thelma Willems, 96, of Ackley, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Grand JiVante, Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

