COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Reinhart Junior Freitag, 89, of Waverly, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

Ralph E. Kephart, 101, of Hazleton, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Perry Alan Lies, 64, of Waterloo, died June 1, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Joseph N. Tafolla, 25, of Oelwein, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

