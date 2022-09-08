 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Laurel J. Elliott, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Susan Kay Stoffregen, 74, of Waverly, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Raymond D. Williams, Jr., 41, of Maynard, died Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

