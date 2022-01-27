 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Dale Thomas Emmert, 63, of Waverly, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at MercyOne in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes, Waverly.

Janet M. Prymer, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dating etiquette has changed since the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News