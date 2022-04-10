 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

David G. Christian, 71, of Independence, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.

Gary Luck Sr., 82, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Arlyn Miller, 71, of Hampton, died April 3, 2022 at his home in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Hampton.

Donna Marie Taylor, 90, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

