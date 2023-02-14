Charles Roger Dahlgaard, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at MercyOne in Waterloo. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Elinor J. Hansen, 94, of Masonville, died Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop & Lamont.
William Edward Christopher “Chris” Harshbarger, 74, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Delia Ann Schroeder, 93, of Tama, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.