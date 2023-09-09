Velma A. Hall, 90, of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, and formerly of Oelwein, Iowa, died Tuesday evening, September 5, 2023, at Thorton Manor Nursing and Care Center in Lansing, Iowa. Services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, Iowa.
Robert Klimesh, age 89 of Fort Atkinson, IA passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church. Helms Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ronald L. “Bud” Conrad, 85, of Independence, IA, died of natural causes on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA. White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements.
Judith K. Barker, 70, of Oelwein, Iowa, died peacefully on Friday morning, September 8, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.Services are pending at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Oelwein.
