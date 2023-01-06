COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Lori Aswegan, 62, of Oelwein, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center, Oelwein. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Raymond Ball, 96, of Iowa Falls, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Eldora Specialty Care. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Inc., Iowa Falls.
Dennis D. Bond, 75, of Wadena, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Maple Crest Manor, Fayette. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington.
Pamela Anne Hammers, 61, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
June R. Marken, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home.
James A. “Jim” Platt, 94, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Norman Eugene Zischke, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
