COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Ronald Dean Billingsley, 77, of Independence, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.
Karen Grace Boorom, 81, of Crocker, Missouri, formerly of Tripoli, died July 6, 2022, in Ludwigsburg, Germany. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Dalon Keith DeBoer, 61, of Parkersburg, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Unity Point Health Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg.
Gary Jensen, 86, of Silvis, formerly of Waterloo, died on July 16, 2022, at Wellspire Nursing Facility, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
David W. Hilton, 67, of Independence, formerly Winthrop, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.
Jeffrey C. “Jeff” Prentice, 62, of Independence, died of Friday, July 15, 2022, at UnityPoint—Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: White Funeral Home.
