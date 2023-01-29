 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Marie E. Dietz, 95, of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Locke Garden View Chapel.

Charles “Charlie” Lee Dreier, 81, of Waverly, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

Kendall R. Heppe, 72, of Independence, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Betty Ostlie, 97, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Northcrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Evelyn R. Rodemeyer, 96, of Latimer, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to keep your family and home safe during a winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News