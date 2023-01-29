COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Marie E. Dietz, 95, of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Locke Garden View Chapel.
Charles “Charlie” Lee Dreier, 81, of Waverly, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Kendall R. Heppe, 72, of Independence, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Betty Ostlie, 97, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Northcrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Evelyn R. Rodemeyer, 96, of Latimer, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.
