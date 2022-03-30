COURIER DEATH NOTICES

DeAnn May Bonorden, 80, of Denver, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver.

Pat Falcon, 90, of Independence, formerly of Central City, died March 27, 2022 at the ABCM Care Center of Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gerald “Jerry” Fitzgerald, 76, of Independence, died on March 24, 2022, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Patrick J. Hayes Jr., 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Robert Sherrill Julin, 81, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Shoreline/Seattle, WA died at home on Friday, March 25, 2022. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Tracey Lynn Miller, of Ankeny, formerly of Clutier, died March 27, 2022 at home in Ankeny. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.