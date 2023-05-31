Earlie Mae Brown, 86, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Charles “Charlie” Lee Dreier, 81, of Waverly, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Desiree Dawn Folsom, 25, of Iowa Falls, died Friday, May 26, 2023 in Eldora. Arrangements: Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Delmar J. “Del” Johnson Jr., 67, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Verne Koenig, 101, of Decorah, died at his home on Friday, December 16, 2022. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.
Carol A. Mullins-Fields, 75, of Westgate, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard.
Steve Smuck, 72, of Buckeye, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Hansen Family Hospital. Arrangements: Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
Denis Tweten, 66, of Decorah, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home.
