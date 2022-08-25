 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

John Fred Kurtt, 91, of Waverly died August 23, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

Marvin Redies, 92 of Shell Rock died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Shell Rock Senior Living in Shell Rock. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly

Nancy L. Taylor, 80, of Waterloo died Tuesday August 23,2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park Funeral Home 4140 Kimball Avenue Waterloo.

