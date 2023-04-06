Doris E. Bishop, 98, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Friendship Wellspring. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home on 4th Street.
Carole S. Blue, 77, formerly of Arlington, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Wesley Chapel, Florida. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington.
Iva Mae Meany, 97, of Abbeville, SC, formerly of Cedar Falls, died on Friday, March 31st in Abbeville. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Jacqueline K. “Jackie” Sander, 85 of Waterloo, died at the NorthCrest Specialty Care on Monday, April 3, 2023. Arrangements: Locke Garden View Chapel.
Lura M. Treloar, 98, of Cedar Falls, died, Tuesday April 4, 2023. Arrangements: Iowa Cremation.
