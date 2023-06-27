William John Giesler, 98, of Finchford, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Marian E. Link, 101, of Oelwein, died June 23, 2023, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Ralph Mobley, 87, of Waterloo, died on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Western Home- Martin Health Center in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly.
Dixie Lee Neuhaus, 91, of Shell Rock, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock.
