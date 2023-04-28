Mark “Don” Achtermann, 89, of Ackley, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Arrangements; Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Barbara Bauch, 91, of Traer, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
John T. Lyons, 74, of Waterloo, died April 23, 2023 at Mercy One Medical Center. Arrangements pending.
Barbara Ellen “Barb” (Hilton) Mead, 87 of New Hartford, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
