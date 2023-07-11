Tyler John Corkery, 21 years old, of Independence, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Cecelia Margaret Francis Hall, 98 of rural Chester, died at her home on July 7, 2023. Arrangements: Lindstrom Funeral Home, Cresco.
Carol Lynn Thurm, 69 of Denver, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home. Denver.
Godert W. “Van” Van Der Hart, 99, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 8, 2023 at The Deery Suites at Western Home Communities. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
