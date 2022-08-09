COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Joyce E. Broshar, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Nation Cottage of Western Home Communities. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Ardith E. Graf, 95, of Oelwein, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Floraine S. Kuennen, 90, of Oelwein, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Maple Crest Manor. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Deanna R. Lopez, 49, of Oelwein, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Jean Ellen Miller, 82, of Ankeny, and formerly of Clutier, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Overland Park, KS. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Roman R. “Ray” Ramirez, 95, of Waverly, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
