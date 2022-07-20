 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Audrey J. Gilson, 95, of Oelwein, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Andrew Nixt, 90, of Greene, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Monument Company, Greene.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to build back the trust in your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News