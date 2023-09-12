Terry Lee Schatzberg, 66, formerly of Waterloo, IA, died Friday, September 8, 2023, in Lincoln, NE. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Janet Elaine Cavin, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, August 27, 2023, at her home. Arrangements handled by Richardson Funeral Service.

Vernon R. Vandersee, 73, of Fort Myers, FL, died Friday, September 8, 2023, at Prairie du Chien, WI. Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, IA.

Myles Kupka, age 90 of Fort Atkinson, IA passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at his home in Fort Atkinson. Helms Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ruth A. Kelley, 93, of Sioux City, IA, and formerly of Oelwein, IA, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, IA. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Leola M. Heath, 87, of Stanley, IA, died peacefully on Sunday morning, September 10, 2023, at ABCM West Care Center in Independence. Services are pending with Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Shirley A. Dunstan, 87, of Oelwein, IA, died on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA. Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.

Arlene M. Lehs, 93, of Charles City, IA and formerly of Oelwein, IA, died Monday morning, September 11, 2023, at the Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs, IA. Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, IA.