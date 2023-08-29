Patricia L. Brockway, 80, of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 26, at Mercy One Waterloo. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Roger Meythaler, age 86, of Ridgeway, IA passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home in Ridgeway. The Helms funeral home is handling the arrangements.

Donna J. Thompson, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

David James Ross, 60, of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Harmony in Waterloo.Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

John M. Kout, 67, of Independence, IA, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack, Thursday, August 24, 2023. Online condolences may be placed at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home, Independence, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Timothy Broderick, age 63, of Decorah, IA, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Helms Funeral Home, Decorah, is assiting the family.