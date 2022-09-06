 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Harry Lee Lynch, 96, of Marshalltown, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Iowa River Hospice house. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel.

Barbara Ann McGovern, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Helen R. Welch, 98, of Fayette, died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

