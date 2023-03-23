Ryan Todd Hunemuller, 47, of Cedar Falls, died March 19, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Arrangements: Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Shirley F. Kleinlein, 87 of Arlington, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington.
Barbara Joan Meyeraan, 90, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Mercy One Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Norman Robert Miller, 73, of Quasqueton, died March 18, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Todd Anthony Narber, 54, of Hampton, died Sunday, March 19, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Hampton.
Scott D. Rohrick, 60, of Oelwein, died March 21, 2023, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
