COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Lanette S. Frye, 69, of Independence, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dawn M. Hingtgen, 61, of Independence, died on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Titan Anthony Manning, infant, of Janesville, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Sharon J. Saddoris, 69, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

