COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Marilyn Groothuis, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Harmon, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at 4th Street.

Rachel Bonefas Hurd, 51, of Nashua, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9th St. Chautauqua Guest Home, Charles City. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory -- Olson Chapel, Nashua.

Celerino Juarez, 62, of Protivin, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, WI. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton.

Sherri Marie Maxey, 56 of Nashua, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel, Nashua.

Gene Owen O'Donald, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at UPH Allen Memorial. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Jeanne M. Schilling, 92, of New Hampton, died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Colonial Manor of Elma. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ronald Sievers, 77, of Sumner, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton.

Wanda Mae Sterba, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Plainfield, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.