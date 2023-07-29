Renetta “Nettie” M. Thurm, 98, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, July 25, 2023, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Gary Joseph Huinker, 71, of Lansing, IA, formerly of Ossian, IA, died peacefully Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at home with Doris by his side. Arrangements with Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.

Dianne French, age 81, of Calmar, IA, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home. Arrangements with Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.

Jill Elizabeth Ostendorf, 53, of Cedar Falls, died Friday July 21, 2023, at her home. Richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Richard "Dick" A. Swanson of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, July 16th, 2023, at his home. Richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Ray A. Murphy, 74, of Winthrop, Iowa, died peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Thursday morning, July 27, 2023. Arrangements Fawcett Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Jerry Leland Junge, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.