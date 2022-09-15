 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Donald L. “Don” Ender, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation, Cedar Falls.

Francis Wolter, 92, died Tuesday, September 13 at home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The iOS update we've been waiting for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News